Michigan pitchers struggle in loss to in-state foe Oakland

The Michigan baseball team welcomed the Oakland Golden Grizzlies to Ray Fisher Stadium on Wednesday afternoon for what was thought of to be a quick tune-up game before Big Ten action resumed this weekend. However, the Grizzlies didn't think the same. Michigan may have been underestimating its opponent, but the Grizzlies clearly didn't make the hour-long trip just to bow down to the Wolverines.

Oakland jumped out to an impressive 6-0 lead in the first inning, and added one more in the second inning to quickly claim a seven-run advantage over the Wolverines. Jimmy Obertop trimmed the lead in the bottom half of the second with a solo home run, but the Wolverines clearly needed more offensive firepower to make a comeback.

Oakland added two more runs in the top half of the third inning. Michigan struggled to muster any momentum on the mound, and Oakland jumped all over any pitcher Michigan brought in.

The Wolverines added three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Clark Elliott singled, bringing home Jack Van Remortel. Ted Burton then connected on a two-run home run. The Wolverines tallied four runs through three innings, but the pitching still needed to improve vastly to slow down the Oakland offense.

The pitching, however, did not improve. Oakland established a 14-4 lead after six innings, and Michigan was clearly outmatched. Elliott hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, but it was nowhere near enough, and the Wolverines fell to the Grizzlies, 14-7.

Elliott was one of the only bright spots of the day for the Wolverines. The junior right fielder had a two-hit, four-RBI day in the loss.

Michigan is now 13-11 overall this season. The Wolverines will set their sights on a three-game home series with Iowa this weekend.