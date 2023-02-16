In email from Michigan's Athletic Media relations, associate director Tom Wywrot has confirmed Michigan plans to recognize Michigan State through multiple gestures before and during the basketball game played between the Wolverines and Spartans on Saturday.

Some of the moves by Michigan will include;

-Specially designed warm up shirts for the team, the Maize Rage, and season ticket holders.

-There will be a moment of silence before the game. All fans will receive programmable LED wrist bands that will flash green and white during the moment of silence.

-A "Spartan Strong" flag will be in the Maize Rage student section-University of Michigan pep band will play the Michigan State alma matter.

The game between Michigan and Michigan State will take place Saturday at 8pm eastern and broadcast on Fox.



