Advertisement
ago football Edit

Michigan players preview first road test: 'We love the road games'

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Four Michigan players met with reporters on Tuesday evening to discuss the team's last game before its first bye week of the season. The Wolverines will take a long flight out to Washington to take on the Huskies in a rematch of last year's National Championship Game.

Husky Stadium, which is known as the 'Greatest Setting in College Football,' is right on Union Bay in west Washington, making for a beautiful scene to watch a football game.

Not only is it beautiful, but despite a capacity of only 70,138, Husky Stadium can get loud and daunting. Michigan players discussed their excitement level for the west coast road trip.

Colston Loveland

"It's gonna be exciting. Everyone that's talking about the stadium said it's gonna be super lit. A lot of cool fans, the scenery is cool, they say. I've been to Seattle. I've never been to the stadium, but yeah, I'm excited to be there. First road game, we know we love the road games, so I'm excited to get out there."

"It hasn't been anything different. Still listening to super loud music, super loud noises, more practicing, which has been great. Haven't done that this year yet, so it was a little challenging for us today, which is good. Just gotta keep working on that, though — silent cadence. Be ready for whatever."

Brandyn Hillman

"Great scenery. I like Washington. I expect a great football team, too. I expect both teams to come out and compete and bring their best."

Kechaun Bennett

"A W. Just a dub. I don't think we're too worried about that [the atmosphere]. We just go out there and play football. It doesn't matter where we're at, who we're facing, we just go play football. ... We beat them once, we're just gonna beat them again."

"We kind of have a thing where we say, like, 'We're gonna walk in somebody's trap and take over your trap.' So, it's like, 'We're taking over your field, this is our crowd, this is our fans now, like, this is our stadium. That's really how it feels when we get a win in an away game."

Kendrick Bell

"That's gonna be fun. Washington? Never been that far. Even for me from Kansas City, I've never been that far before, so it's gonna be fun. We're gonna embrace it and just play our ball."

"We're together from the airplane and then going back home in the airplane. We stay in a pack. That's why it's so much fun to go on road games, because we're all together at the same time."

---

