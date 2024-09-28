Michigan came out victorious over Minnesota on Saturday by a final score of 27-24. The Wolverines escaped the Golden Gophers' comeback bid in similar fashion to how it dodged USC's near comeback last week. Interestingly, last week's game against USC and Saturday's matchup with Minnesota followed the same structure.

The Wolverines got up by multiple scores early in both games, and in back-to-back weeks, Sherrone Moore's team either squandered the lead for a period of time or came very close to it. Regardless of how the games went, though, Michigan won both, which, at the end of the day, is all that matters.

While the previous two games played out similarly on the field, the mood from Michigan players and coaches following the two games could not have been more different.

Last week, just minutes after Kalel Mullings scored the game-winning touchdown, members of the Michigan football team met reporters with smiles and high spirits. On Saturday, though, Moore and his players weren't satisfied.

"All we worked for throughout the week is just try to get a win," Alex Orji said after Saturday's win. "So we came out here on a Saturday in Big Ten play and accomplished our No. 1 goal. I think that we all know that the end of the game — especially the second half — wasn't up to the standard that Michigan football has set in past and previous games, so we just gotta find a way to put together a four-quarter game and just build on the things we've put on tape."

Michigan was a debatable sequence at the end of the first half away from pitching a shutout through the first 30 minutes. Instead, it took an 18-point lead into the locker room, which Michigan fans seemed content with.

Minnesota had just 130 total yards in the first half, 44 of which came on the penultimate play of the half. The Wolverines were dominant, although the offense was set up with a short field twice thanks to a fumble and a blocked punt.

But in the second half, Minnesota dominated. What was a three-touchdown lead for the Wolverines heading into the fourth quarter was quickly dropped to a three-point game. It marked the third time this season Michigan has been outscored in the second half.

"We just have to find a way to be able to strain in that second half and strain to finish teams. ..." Mullings said. "Strain to play a four-quarter game and complete the game. It felt like we were rolling pretty good in that first half and really let them back into it and got lucky with some things at the end of the game, too, so we just have to strain to be better and execute for all four quarters."

Mullings finished the day with 24 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn't nearly as dominant as he was last week against USC, but he did just enough for Michigan to come away with the victory.

Orji, meanwhile, had his fair share of good and bad moments. He completed 10 of his 18 passes for a touchdown and an interception. His worst moment of the day, though, was the play that sparked Minnesota's comeback bid.

With 4:05 left in the third quarter, Orji was late to read the defense and late getting the ball to what was a wide open Colston Loveland. After the game, the redshirt sophomore evaluated his overall play.

"It was a great opportunity from coach Moore and coach Kirk, again, just to come out here and grow," Orji said. "To be out there with 10 other good guys on the field at all times, and I think the biggest thing to do is watch the tape and learn. An old coach that I played for said, 'The best type of win is when you win, and you have stuff to learn from.' So, I think that it's a great opportunity for us to look at the tape and figure out a way to get better and continue to roll in Big Ten play."

Michigan will travel for the first time this season next week, when it will take on Washington in Seattle. That game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will air on NBC.