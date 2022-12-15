When Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker and his story was introduced to America, the country united over the struggle of a lifelong Michigan fan and his battle with cancer.

The Wolverines embraced Walker like one of his own, a Muskegon high school football player who only wanted to play in Ann Arbor for the team he grew up loving. Allowing him to become a member of the team, even scoring a touchdown at the Big House during a fall practice.

Unfortunately, Walker's two-year battle with cancer ended last week as news spread that he had passed away at such a young age.

Multiple members of the football program were asked about their memories of Walker and what he meant to the program.

It's safe to say that his appearance during practice will leave a lasting mark on those who witnessed it.

"When he came here in fall camp he just inspired the whole team," Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said. "When he came out of the tunnel, we all saw him with a smile on his face. It really changed a lot of people's perspective on life. You can't take anything for granted. Just talking to him, man, he meant a lot to us. There's no doubt about that. His family are in our prayers and We're going to continue to ride with them and continue to be by their sides. He meant a lot to us."

Defensive back Rod Moore echoed the same sentiments as Keegan, noting that his position group included Walker in a text message chain to keep him involved.

The impression Walker left was immense and the impact was noticeable.

"A big impact on us," Moore said. "Especially when he came to practice and then the practice at the stadium. The DBs, we made sure we were really close with him. We made a group chat and everything. His loss has been really hard on us and we're making sure we go out there and play for him and try to win it all for him."

Linebacker Michael Barrett drew inspiration from Walker's story, to have the motivation to continue fighting through the hard days, even if his body told him to stop.

"Just the kind of guy he was and his story," Barrett said. "It's a motivational story. He always had a smile on his face regardless of the situation he was in. It motivated all of us, I feel like, to keep going. Even when we felt like it was hard. Any time we were in a tough spot, it motivated us to keep going."