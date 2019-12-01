Michigan Pledge AJ Henning On Winning State Title, Commitment
Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning capped off his senior season with a state title on Saturday evening.
The four-star prospect helped Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East (Ill.) defeat Gunree (Ill.) Warren Township, 12-0, in the 8A Illinois State Championship at Northern Illinois University.
Henning ended the game with 29 carries for 139 yards and a score. The biggest play of the game came when the Michigan commit sprinted down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“Two years ago, I took one down that same sideline, so running down the sideline brought back some memories, it was awesome,” Henning said.
The talented wide receiver prospect leaves Lincoln Way East a two-time state champion.
“There’s not a better way to end my high school career here," Henning said. "To cap it off with a state championship is something I’ve dreamed of. I got it done my sophomore year and to finish it off this year and coming back to win, feels amazing.”
Henning has been committed to the University of Michigan since June. On Saturday night, he reconfirmed his commitment the Wolverines.
“100 percent committed to the Wolverines," he said.
Next up for Henning is competing in the All-American Bowl on January 4. The game will be nationally televised on NBC. He will join 100 of the top high school athletes from across the nation.
“I’m a big competitor, and I can’t wait to play against the nation’s top talent," he said.
At 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, Henning is ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in Illinois in the 2020 class, per Rivals.com.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook