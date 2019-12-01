Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning capped off his senior season with a state title on Saturday evening. The four-star prospect helped Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East (Ill.) defeat Gunree (Ill.) Warren Township, 12-0, in the 8A Illinois State Championship at Northern Illinois University. Henning ended the game with 29 carries for 139 yards and a score. The biggest play of the game came when the Michigan commit sprinted down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

“Two years ago, I took one down that same sideline, so running down the sideline brought back some memories, it was awesome,” Henning said. The talented wide receiver prospect leaves Lincoln Way East a two-time state champion. “There’s not a better way to end my high school career here," Henning said. "To cap it off with a state championship is something I’ve dreamed of. I got it done my sophomore year and to finish it off this year and coming back to win, feels amazing.”