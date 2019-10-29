Michigan Pledge AJ Henning Talks Offensive Fit, Commitment Status, More
AJ Henning proved that he’s one of the most electric playmakers in the country last Friday night.
Henning racked up 115 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns en route to helping Franfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East finish the regular season with an undefeated record and a conference title.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Henning said. “Just winning the conference and being outright conference champions is amazing. We’re ready for the playoffs. Our ultimate goal is a state championship.”
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
Just a day after his big performance, the four-star 2020 Michigan wide receiver commit made the trip to his future home to watch the Wolverines absolutely demolish Notre Dame.
While Henning is a Michigan pledge, Saturday was special because it was actually his first game day experience.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news