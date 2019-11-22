Michigan Pledge Giovanni El-Hadi On Commitment, Helping Wolverines Recruit
After a 3-4 start to the season, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson is just one win away from competing for a state championship.
Led by 2021 Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi, Stevenson is fresh off a 9-7 win over traditional powerhouse Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech and is set to take on Davison (Mich.) in the state semifinals this weekend.
“We’ve been the underdogs for who knows how long,” El-Hadi said. “Just keep doubting us. We kept improving this season then our heart kicked in. We have more heart than anyone else.”
Unlike most other top recruits, El-Hadi is fully focused on helping his team win a ring and has the luxury of not having to deal with the recruiting process.
A four-star prospect, El-Hadi committed to Michigan over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and a couple of other FBS programs back in March
For El-Hadi, the decision was an easy one.
“It’s home,” El-Hadi said. “Michigan has a great atmosphere. I love Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. I love Coach (Ed) Warinner. Coach Warinner is a great coach. We always text and talk to each other on the phone. He gives me pointers and all of that. I just love the whole staff. It feels like a great family.”.
El-Hadi has been a frequent visitor at Michigan this fall and has been impressed with the Wolverines’ season.
“We had a couple of close losses,” El-Hadi said. “But we turned the season around just like how we did here at Stevenson. I love the way we’ve been playing lately. It’s been great to see.”
With his commitment completely solid, El-Hadi is working hard to lure more talent to Ann Arbor. And most of his top targets are fellow Michigan natives.
“JJ (McCarthy) and I are great friends, and we’re always recruiting players,” El-Hadi said. “I’ve been working on guys like Rocco (Spindler), Garrett (Dellinger), Raheem Anderson and Kalen and Kobe King. I just tell them to come join the family.”
El-Hadi will look to get back to Michigan next weekend if his team isn’t playing for a state championship.
At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, El-Hadi is ranked as the No. 19 offensive tackle and No. 155 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
