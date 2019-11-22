After a 3-4 start to the season, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson is just one win away from competing for a state championship. Led by 2021 Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi, Stevenson is fresh off a 9-7 win over traditional powerhouse Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech and is set to take on Davison (Mich.) in the state semifinals this weekend. “We’ve been the underdogs for who knows how long,” El-Hadi said. “Just keep doubting us. We kept improving this season then our heart kicked in. We have more heart than anyone else.”

Four-star offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi is committed to Michigan.

Unlike most other top recruits, El-Hadi is fully focused on helping his team win a ring and has the luxury of not having to deal with the recruiting process. A four-star prospect, El-Hadi committed to Michigan over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and a couple of other FBS programs back in March For El-Hadi, the decision was an easy one. “It’s home,” El-Hadi said. “Michigan has a great atmosphere. I love Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. I love Coach (Ed) Warinner. Coach Warinner is a great coach. We always text and talk to each other on the phone. He gives me pointers and all of that. I just love the whole staff. It feels like a great family.”.