Ja’Den McBurrows proved himself on national television.

The 2021 Michigan three-star cornerback commit completely shut down his side of the field and did not allow any receptions in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas’ Aquinas big win over fellow Florida powerhouse Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage.

“It was a good game,” McBurrows said. “We said it from the start. We knew it was going to be a defensive game. We had three defensive touchdowns and helped the offense out. It was just a great overall game for us. We’re really excited for playoffs.”