 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Pledge Ja'Den McBurrows On Commitment State, Upcoming Visit, More
Michigan Pledge Ja'Den McBurrows On Commitment State, Upcoming Visit, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Ja’Den McBurrows proved himself on national television.

The 2021 Michigan three-star cornerback commit completely shut down his side of the field and did not allow any receptions in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas’ Aquinas big win over fellow Florida powerhouse Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage.

“It was a good game,” McBurrows said. “We said it from the start. We knew it was going to be a defensive game. We had three defensive touchdowns and helped the offense out. It was just a great overall game for us. We’re really excited for playoffs.”

McBurrows committed to Michigan in April over offers from Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, West Virginia and a number of other major programs.

Since then, McBurrows has remained completely solid. And his status is unchanged despite Michigan’s rough start to the year.

“Everything is still good with my commitment,” McBurrows said. “I have a good relationship with the coaches. (Jim) Harbaugh texts me every day. (Don) Brown texts me every day. Coach Z (Michael Zordich) texts me every day. I’m solid with my recruitment right now.”

