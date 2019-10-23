The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Boston and caught up with four-star Michigan Wolverines football commit Kalel Mullings. Read the full Q&A below. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

EJ: You just got your All-American jersey. What does that honor mean to you? KM: It’s a great feeling, honestly. It’s something I looked forward to since my freshman year when I participated in the freshman All-American game. Being the first Massachusetts guy to get it is an amazing feeling. It’s just a great way to cap off my high school career. EJ: Obviously, you committed to Michigan over the summer. What went into that decision? KM: I feel like I took my time. I went through the process for a really long time. Freshman year, (Michigan) offered me first. It really came down to Michigan and Stanford. I felt like Michigan was a better fit. Coach (Don) Brown and that defense are always looking good. I can’t wait to be a part of that. EJ: Are you still completely locked in with Michigan? KM: Oh yeah. Everything is solid. Everything is set. I’m 100 percent Michigan. Go Blue.

EJ: Where does Michigan see you fitting in within the defensive scheme? KM: They want me at Mike. But obviously, when I get there, things can change. I can always move around. I’m just hoping for an opportunity to play early. That’s the goal. I’m just going to do everything I can to compete and get on the field. EJ: How you feel about the defensive scheme and how you’ll fit in? KM: Honestly, I can’t wait. I feel like I can really mesh in well in that defensive scheme under Coach (Don) Brown, especially with him being a Massachusetts guy. I can’t wait to get up there and play for him. EJ: You’ve mentioned Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown. Tell me more about your relationship with him? KM: He’s a great down to earth guy. I’ve met so many people that know him and nobody says a bad word about him. Everyone loves him. When you can’t find a single person that says anything bad about him, that carries a lot of weight. It means a lot. EJ: How much does the fact that he’s a fellow Massachusetts native help you relate to him? KM: It helps a lot, honestly. He knows little things like our schedule and the teams we play. He knows who’s good and who’s not. He just knows little things like that. He’ll be able to help me with the adjustment.