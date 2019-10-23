Michigan Pledge Kalel Mullings On Commitment, Relationships, More
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Boston and caught up with four-star Michigan Wolverines football commit Kalel Mullings.
Read the full Q&A below.
EJ: You just got your All-American jersey. What does that honor mean to you?
KM: It’s a great feeling, honestly. It’s something I looked forward to since my freshman year when I participated in the freshman All-American game. Being the first Massachusetts guy to get it is an amazing feeling. It’s just a great way to cap off my high school career.
EJ: Obviously, you committed to Michigan over the summer. What went into that decision?
KM: I feel like I took my time. I went through the process for a really long time. Freshman year, (Michigan) offered me first. It really came down to Michigan and Stanford. I felt like Michigan was a better fit. Coach (Don) Brown and that defense are always looking good. I can’t wait to be a part of that.
EJ: Are you still completely locked in with Michigan?
KM: Oh yeah. Everything is solid. Everything is set. I’m 100 percent Michigan. Go Blue.
EJ: Where does Michigan see you fitting in within the defensive scheme?
KM: They want me at Mike. But obviously, when I get there, things can change. I can always move around. I’m just hoping for an opportunity to play early. That’s the goal. I’m just going to do everything I can to compete and get on the field.
EJ: How you feel about the defensive scheme and how you’ll fit in?
KM: Honestly, I can’t wait. I feel like I can really mesh in well in that defensive scheme under Coach (Don) Brown, especially with him being a Massachusetts guy. I can’t wait to get up there and play for him.
EJ: You’ve mentioned Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown. Tell me more about your relationship with him?
KM: He’s a great down to earth guy. I’ve met so many people that know him and nobody says a bad word about him. Everyone loves him. When you can’t find a single person that says anything bad about him, that carries a lot of weight. It means a lot.
EJ: How much does the fact that he’s a fellow Massachusetts native help you relate to him?
KM: It helps a lot, honestly. He knows little things like our schedule and the teams we play. He knows who’s good and who’s not. He just knows little things like that. He’ll be able to help me with the adjustment.
EJ: What about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh? What’s your relationship like with him?
KM: Coach Harbaugh is great. He’s a different type of coach. I feel like throughout the recruiting process, you meet a lot of coaches, and they blend in together. But Coach Harbaugh stands out. He’s just a different guy. He’s outgoing. That was a major factor in my decision.
EJ: It seems like academics also played a big role in your decision. How excited are you to just be a student at Michigan?
KM: A big thing during my decision process was the fact that Stanford doesn’t have an undergrad business school. That’s what I want to major in. Michigan is outstanding when it comes to their business school. Being able to do that as an undergrad should be an amazing experience.
EJ: What are your thoughts on the environment on campus and Ann Arbor?
KM: I was at the Ohio State game two years ago and the Penn State game last year. It’s insane. There is nothing like it. Football isn’t as big up here, so it was a crazy experience. The fans are crazy. Everyone is into it. I can’t wait to play there.
EJ: Michigan is off to a 5-2 start. What are your thoughts on how they are playing?
KM: I’m hoping we can run the table the rest of the season. That would be pretty nice. The defense was looking pretty good (against Iowa). They had like four turnovers. I just can’t wait to watch the rest of the season and see how we do.
EJ: When are you planning to get back to Michigan?
KM: I’m hoping to go to the Ohio State game. Our season will be over by then, so I’m hoping to go out there then.
