Michigan punter Brad Robbins announces intentions to return next season

Robbins took to his Twitter account to make the news official.

Michigan's special teams unit received a major boost on Monday as punter Brad Robbins announces that he will return for his final season of eligibility on Monday.

Embed content not available

Brad Robbins and kicker Jake Moody combined for quite the special teams tandem for the Wolverines last season, with Moody winning the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker.

Robbins punted for over 2085 yards during the 2021 season with a season-long punt of 65 yards.

