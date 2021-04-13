Michigan Pushing For Nation's Top Ranked 2022 Center
Carson Hinzman isn’t letting recruiting get too hectic.
As the nation’s top ranked 2022 center, Hinzman has quite a few major offers to choose from. Right now, however, Hinzman is carefully listening to all schools recruiting him hard and weighing his options.
“It’s picked up a little bit, but I think it’s been pretty consistent,” Hinzman said. “It’s been really good. It hasn’t been overwhelming. It’s been really fun. I would say Wisconsin and Notre Dame have been doing a great job. Iowa has been doing a great job. Alabama along with Penn State and Michigan, too.”
While Michigan hasn’t been considered a true contender in the recruitment of Hinzman, new offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has been working hard to change that narrative.
Moore has been keeping in contact with Hinzman on a weekly basis and is making him one of his top priorities upfront.
