 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Pushing For Nation's Top Ranked 2022 Center
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 16:30:16 -0500') }} football

Michigan Pushing For Nation's Top Ranked 2022 Center

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Carson Hinzman isn’t letting recruiting get too hectic.

As the nation’s top ranked 2022 center, Hinzman has quite a few major offers to choose from. Right now, however, Hinzman is carefully listening to all schools recruiting him hard and weighing his options.

“It’s picked up a little bit, but I think it’s been pretty consistent,” Hinzman said. “It’s been really good. It hasn’t been overwhelming. It’s been really fun. I would say Wisconsin and Notre Dame have been doing a great job. Iowa has been doing a great job. Alabama along with Penn State and Michigan, too.”

While Michigan hasn’t been considered a true contender in the recruitment of Hinzman, new offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has been working hard to change that narrative.

Moore has been keeping in contact with Hinzman on a weekly basis and is making him one of his top priorities upfront.

