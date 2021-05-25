Michigan Pushing For OV From Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown
Kaleb Brown didn’t focus much on recruiting this spring.
After all, Brown has a spring junior season to worry about. The Rivals100 athlete out of Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita put up gaudy numbers despite limited touches in a shortened season and proved why he’s considered one of the most dangerous playmakers in the country.
With his season now over, recruiting is set to take center stage this summer. Brown has always been pretty nonchalant about his process, but he is starting to take a closer look at schools that are pushing for his services.
“Recruiting is going okay right now,” Brown said. “During my season, I was focused on my season. Now, I’m trying to get back into recruiting and focus on what really matters about the school I want to go to.”
Ohio State is considered the early leader in Brown’s recruitment and is slated to host him for a visit on June 7.
