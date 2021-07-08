Michigan QB Commit Jayden Denegal Reflects On Decision
Jayden Denegal is perhaps the biggest surprise of the cycle so far.
The three-star 2022 quarterback from Apple Valley (Calif.) High flew out to Michigan for a private workout a couple of weeks ago. After impressing the staff with his strong arm and upside, Denegal earned an offer from the Wolverines.
And it didn’t take long for him to make a decision. Denegal committed to U-M before leaving campus and made things public soon after.
“I really liked the coaching staff and all the facilities,” Denegal said. “I like the offense that they run. I also have family out in Michigan. The coaching staff was very welcoming. It felt like home. Michigan is a place I’ve always liked. At the end of the visit, I knew I wanted to be there.”
Denegal committed to Michigan over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah and others.
