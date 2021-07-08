Michigan QB Commit Jayden Denegal Reflects On Decision

Jayden Denegal is perhaps the biggest surprise of the cycle so far.

The three-star 2022 quarterback from Apple Valley (Calif.) High flew out to Michigan for a private workout a couple of weeks ago. After impressing the staff with his strong arm and upside, Denegal earned an offer from the Wolverines.

And it didn’t take long for him to make a decision. Denegal committed to U-M before leaving campus and made things public soon after.