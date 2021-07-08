 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Commit Jayden Denegal Reflects On Decision
Michigan QB Commit Jayden Denegal Reflects On Decision

Jayden Denegal is perhaps the biggest surprise of the cycle so far.

The three-star 2022 quarterback from Apple Valley (Calif.) High flew out to Michigan for a private workout a couple of weeks ago. After impressing the staff with his strong arm and upside, Denegal earned an offer from the Wolverines.

And it didn’t take long for him to make a decision. Denegal committed to U-M before leaving campus and made things public soon after.

“I really liked the coaching staff and all the facilities,” Denegal said. “I like the offense that they run. I also have family out in Michigan. The coaching staff was very welcoming. It felt like home. Michigan is a place I’ve always liked. At the end of the visit, I knew I wanted to be there.”

Denegal committed to Michigan over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah and others.

