{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 13:42:45 -0500') }}

Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy On Relationships, Offense, Recruiting Others

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
It’s playoff time in Chicago.

Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy helped lead La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to a 27-8 over Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy to close out the regular season with a perfect record.

Now, McCarthy is gearing up for the postseason and is ready to show why he’s one of the country’s best signal-callers regardless of class.

Illinois quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
“Like all year, our defense played lights out all game,” McCarthy said. “We got a slow start out of the gate, but we came back in the second half and showed up. Our game plan this week helped out a lot. It’s good to get a win and go on to the second season. We’re going to give it our all every week. It’s going to be a hell of a ride.”

While helping his team prepare for a win or go home situation is at the top of mind, McCarthy is continuing to embrace the leadership role in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

