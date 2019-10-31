Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy On Relationships, Offense, Recruiting Others
It’s playoff time in Chicago.
Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy helped lead La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to a 27-8 over Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy to close out the regular season with a perfect record.
Now, McCarthy is gearing up for the postseason and is ready to show why he’s one of the country’s best signal-callers regardless of class.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
“Like all year, our defense played lights out all game,” McCarthy said. “We got a slow start out of the gate, but we came back in the second half and showed up. Our game plan this week helped out a lot. It’s good to get a win and go on to the second season. We’re going to give it our all every week. It’s going to be a hell of a ride.”
While helping his team prepare for a win or go home situation is at the top of mind, McCarthy is continuing to embrace the leadership role in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news