Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy Recaps Latest Trip To Ann Arbor
The world is experiencing an unprecedented time.
Business have shut down and cities have gone on lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Sports, of course, have been cancelled as well.
For top high school recruits like Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy quarterback JJ McCarthy, finding work is a must to stay competitive. After all, March was supposed to be busy for McCarthy as he was set to compete in an Elite 11 regional and the Adidas 7v7 national championships.
“I’m not getting distracted,” McCarthy said. “We’re getting together as much as we can as a team and getting school work done. I’m getting together with my receivers all the time. It’s disappointing not to get those regular lifts in with the team. But we are still getting on the field some and having fun.”
McCarthy, a Michigan commit, is also working regularly with private quarterback coach Greg Holcomb and doing his best to help the Wolverines on the recruiting trail.
Just before the abrupt dead period, McCarthy had a chance to make his way to his future home for an unofficial visit. While McCarthy has been to Michigan basically a million times, he thoroughly enjoyed his time on campus.
