JJ McCarthy has found a new home. The Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit is transferring from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his final season of high school football. With the state of Illinois still closed due to the ongoing pandemic, McCarthy felt it would be best head south.

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Here is his full tweet explaining the decision.

IMG Academy has produced several highly touted recruits over the past several years, including former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. The program has finished ranked in the Top 10 nationally for five straight years. IMG Academy is home to some of the best high school coaches in the country as well as top of the line facilities, where college and NFL players spend time training in the offseason. The move to IMG Academy should help McCarthy continue to develop from both a physical and mental standpoint.