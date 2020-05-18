Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy Transfers To IMG Academy
JJ McCarthy has found a new home.
The Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit is transferring from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his final season of high school football.
With the state of Illinois still closed due to the ongoing pandemic, McCarthy felt it would be best head south.
Here is his full tweet explaining the decision.
Wow! Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy will play his senior season at IMG Academy. #GoBlue https://t.co/0oQlAb5vtp— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 18, 2020
IMG Academy has produced several highly touted recruits over the past several years, including former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. The program has finished ranked in the Top 10 nationally for five straight years.
IMG Academy is home to some of the best high school coaches in the country as well as top of the line facilities, where college and NFL players spend time training in the offseason.
The move to IMG Academy should help McCarthy continue to develop from both a physical and mental standpoint.
McCarthy will team up with Rivals250 offensive lineman and fellow 2021 Michigan commit Greg Crippen, who helped IMG Academy to a 9-1 record and a No. 8 national ranking last season.
McCarthy passed for 2,820 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to leading Nazareth Academy to a state title appearance.
At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, McCarthy is ranked as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and No. 33 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.
