Michigan QB Dan Villari enters transfer portal

Villari is the fifth Wolverine to enter the portal this week joining Anthony Solomon, Darion Green-Warren, George Johnson and Andre Seldon.

Michigan has lost another entrant to the transfer portal this week as quarterback Dan Villari has officially entered the portal and will leave the Wolverines program.

Embed content not available

Playing sparingly in his career, Villari finishes his U-M career participating in four games and completing one pass for 26 yards.

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!