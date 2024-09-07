No. 10 Michigan football suffered an ugly 31-12 defeat at the hands of the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at the Big House on Saturday afternoon to give the Wolverines the program's first regular season loss in 30 games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the team struggled for a second-straight week while only gaining 284 total yards against a Longhorns defense that was ready to make plays.

Quarterback Davis Warren started to find a rhythm late in the game by making a few throws while rolling to his right, including on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan late in the fourth quarter.

But by then, it was too late for Michigan to make a comeback on a day where yardage, both on the ground and through the air, was tough to come by for the Wolverines.

Warren completed 22-of-33 passes in the game for 204 yards with the late touchdown, but did throw two interceptions, including one that led to Texas points in the second quarter on a ball intended for Tyler Morris in tight coverage.

The Wolverines were also just 3-of-12 on third down in the game, while Texas converted 10-of-16 third down attempts to keep the chains moving much more often and gain a big time of possession advantage early on.

"We just weren't detailed enough, weren't precise enough," Warren said about the team's third down struggles. "That's one of our pillars on offense, and that's not something we did. That's not something I did enough to make this team be successful on third downs. When you can't convert on third down, you can't move it down the field, and you can't sustain drives and score points, and then we can't give our defense time to come off the field and rest. It falls on me as a quarterback to keep us moving on those third downs and I just need to be better at that."

Warren also took responsibility for needing to improve on going through his progressions and ultimately said the offense didn't capitalize on some opportunities that presented themselves in the game.

"I think we need to be better, I need to be better at that (going through progressions) in just taking what the defense gives me, and when the opportunity presents itself down the field in making the throw," said Warren. "They gave us some opportunities, we had a good beat on what they were going to do defensively and we didn't capitalize on it. So, it falls on me to find the open man and assess what they were doing defensively and get the protection right, then find the guy who is running the route who's going to beat that coverage."

Warren also added that the outcome of the game was a result of a lack of execution on Michigan's part as opposed to Texas presenting challenges and looks the Wolverines weren't anticipating.

"I didn't do enough, I shot us in the foot too many times," Warren said. "We didn't do enough offensively. It was on us. They're a good football team and they played well today, but we shot ourselves in the foot and let them win that football game. I think if we do some thing differently and I do some things differently, that's a closer game in the fourth quarter. It's a really crappy feeling, because I know that this room, this offense and this team has what it takes to win that football game and we didn't do it."



