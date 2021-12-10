Michigan QB J.D. Johnson to come out of medical retirement, enter portal

The quarterback turned on-field helper for the U-M program announced his intentions to come out of medical retirement and pursue playing time elsewhere by entering the portal.

Before JD Johnson could even arrive on campus in Ann Arbor, he discovered a medical issue with his heart that would have to force him to retire from the game of football. Despite being committed to Michigan, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh honored his scholarship regardless.

"I'm announcing that I am coming out of medical retirement and searching for opportunities to continue my college football career," Johnson wrote. "My experience at the University of Michigan has been unbelievably positive. When I was instructed that I shouldn't play anymore because of health risks, Coach Harbaugh didn't hesitate to let me know that he wanted me to be part of the program and that he was going to honor my scholarship.

"This summer, I was reevaluated by a world-renowned radiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, who concluded that I should be permitted to play college football. Again, Coach Harbaugh immediately responded with his full support of me exploring options. The character, and player priority focus that Coach Harbaugh has, is evident to why this team is qualified to play for the national championship. I am blessed to have been given practice & game day responsibilities to aid in my development. The mentorship I have received from Coach Gattis and Coach Weiss has not only made me a better person, but a more intelligent/prepared player. I believe my experiences have expanded my ability to execute on the field. I understand that character and leadership play a big part in the QB position, and my hope is that these traits that I have continued to develop opportunities next season."

Earlier this year, Harbaugh gushed about what Johnson brings to the program despite the hardship of not being able to play football.

"It’s been, just out of nowhere, he knew he had a heart issue but didn’t know he couldn’t play anymore and that the doctors were recommending that," Harbaugh said. "I can only put myself in his shoes and understand what that must’ve been like. He has shifted to being like a player-coach. Dad’s a coach, so there’s some familiarity there. He’s been a stud, he’s handled it like a man and proud of him about that. Just his ability to want to contribute. Don’t want to be left out, help out. And he’s embraced that and he helps out a lot. All positive in that regard. Can’t be easy, couldn’t have been easy, but he’s handled it about as well as anyone could."

