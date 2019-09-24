Pinnacle (Ariz.) was one or two plays away from shocking the world and knocking off No. 11 Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic.

While Pinnacle came up just short of pulling the upset, 2020 Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson had a solid outing and was appreciative of the opportunity to play against a top program in a super clash in the Pacific Northwest.

“It was a great experience,” Johnson said. “Eastside Catholic is a great team. They’ve got a ton of guys. It’s just fun to travel with the team. The camaraderie is awesome. We fought hard, and it was a good game. We just have to keep rolling.”