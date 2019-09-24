Michigan QB Pledge JD Johnson On Commitment, Relationships, System Fit
Pinnacle (Ariz.) was one or two plays away from shocking the world and knocking off No. 11 Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic.
While Pinnacle came up just short of pulling the upset, 2020 Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson had a solid outing and was appreciative of the opportunity to play against a top program in a super clash in the Pacific Northwest.
“It was a great experience,” Johnson said. “Eastside Catholic is a great team. They’ve got a ton of guys. It’s just fun to travel with the team. The camaraderie is awesome. We fought hard, and it was a good game. We just have to keep rolling.”
Johnson gave Michigan a verbal commitment back in December of last year and has remained fully solid with the Wolverines. With his decision out of the way, Johnson has been able to dedicate his time to his team.
For Johnson, the decision to commit and stick with Michigan was an easy one.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news