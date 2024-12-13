Michigan quarterback Alex Orji enters Transfer Portal

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has learned. After three seasons with the Wolverines, the dual-threat quarterback will look for another opportunity elsewhere.

Orji, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound dual-threat quarterback out of Sachse, Texas, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He joined fellow quarterback Jayden Denegal as the two quarterbacks Michigan took in the 2022 recruiting class.

As a freshman in 2022, Orji appeared in the Wolverines' season opener against Colorado State and scored a touchdown in his first-career collegiate game. He appeared in three games on the season and maintained his redshirt.

During his redshirt freshman season in 2023, Orji appeared in six games and had a critical run in Michigan's 30-24 win over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium.

Heading into the 2024 season, Orji was thought to be the surefire starter after J.J. McCarthy left for the NFL. Orji earned all of the offseason hype surrounding the vacant job, but in the weeks leading up to the 2024 season, Davis Warren surged and took the starting job.

But after Warren threw six interceptions in 10 quarters of football, Orji was inserted as the short-term starter for the Wolverines. He started in three games before being replaced by Jack Tuttle in Seattle against Washington.

Orji saw the field sparingly after he was replaced by Tuttle, but he did have a 29-yard run against Ohio State in Columbus that set Michigan up in field goal range.

The athletic quarterback will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, after redshirting his first year in Ann Arbor.

Below is an up-to-date list of Michigan's outgoing transfers:

Alex Orji

Myles Pollard

Micah Pollard

Andrew Gentry

Jayden Denegal

Dominick Giudice

Tristan Bounds

Raheem Anderson

Tavierre Dunlap

Cole Cabana

Christian Boivin

Tommy Doman

Logan Forbes

Tyler Morris