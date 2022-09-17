ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will have to dip into its reserve quarterback pool as Cade McNamara will miss some time moving forward for the Wolverines.

In the first half of the blowout victory over UConn, McNamara appeared to be hurt after taking a sack. He was not present on the sideline during the second half and did not leave the locker room.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about McNamara's status and delivered some bad news for the immediate future of his quarterback.

"Cade, unfortunately, he had his foot was caught in the ground and was hit on the side of the leg," Harbaugh said. "Probably going to be out for a few weeks. Not going to be a season-ending thing, I don't think. He'll miss some time."

As for other injuries on the team, running back Donovan Edwards did not play against the Huskies and was on the sidelines in street clothes.

Harbaugh is hopeful to have his running back soon.

"Donovan we'll see," Harbaugh said. "Whether his status will be questionable or probable for next week, I'd call it questionable. He's doing good. He's feeling better."

Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan departed the game early with an apparent injury early in the game. While not returning, Harbaugh doesn't seem to be all that concerned with his status, either.

"I don't know," Harbaugh said. "I'll find out. I don't think he had anything long-term."