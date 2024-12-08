Michigan quarterback Jayden Denegal enters transfer portal

He took to his social media accounts to make the news official.

With the transfer portal officially open, Michigan junior quarterback Jayden Denegal announced his intentions to enter the portal shortly after midnight.

"I have loved my time at the University of Michigan," Denegal's statement read. "I have had an opportunity to develop in one of the most iconic football programs in the nation, and while I am a Wolverine through and through, I have decided to enter the portal. I have 2 years of eligibility and it is my desire to showcase my talents and skills on the football field on Saturdays. I sincerely thank all of my coaches and professors who have genuinely been there for me through my time here. To Coach Jim Harbaugh, thank you giving me the opportunity to contribute and experience excellent with team #144 and a National Championship. I love Michigan. I love the Wolverines. Go Blue!"

Denegal, a three-star recruit according to the Rivals rankings, signed with the program during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

He played sparingly in three seasons in Ann Arbor, appearing in six games during the 2023 season where he completed four passes for 50 yards.

His lone touchdown pass came during the late stages of a blowout victory over Nebraska.

Denegal will enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.