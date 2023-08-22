With the news that Michigan has self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh, you wouldn't be able to tell the news came down the pipeline on the same day a handful of players met with the media on Monday.

With Harbaugh informing the team personally of the news, it appears to be business as usual inside Schembechler Hall.

Certainly disappointed to hear the news, the morale of the players continues to be high and the program will roll with the punches as the team prepares to rally behind Harbaugh in the weeks ahead.

"I think everybody took it well," Linebacker Jaydon Hood said. We're going to back anything that goes on with Coach Harbaugh, anybody on the staff, teammates, whatever. Like Coach Harbaugh would say, 'Get better, not bitter,' and that's exactly what we're going to do."

Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant agrees with Hood's sentiments. As if the beginning of the season doesn't bring enough excitement as it is, Harbaugh's suspension could bring an added bit of motivation for the team.

The players and staff will be in lockstep for the first three games and beyond.

"I can't really get into what he told us but we're right behind him," Grant said. "We're definitely going to bring some fire to the field for the next three games. We're going to be right behind him, for sure."