For the first time since week 6 of the 2021 season, Michigan is ranked outside of the top 10 in the AP Poll. Michigan started that season unranked but rose each week in the polls, getting to #9 following road wins over Wisconsin and Nebraska.
Michigan is now ranked 17th following a blowout loss to now #2 ranked Texas. The Longhorns jumped the Buckeyes, who fell to #3.
The Wolverines still must face Ohio State, Oregon who fell to #8 following a close win over Boise State, and a fast rising #11 USC.
Other ranked Big Ten teams include Penn State who stayed at #8 despite a close win over Bowling Green, and Nebraska who joined the rankings at #23 following a blowout win over Colorado
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. Miami
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansas State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Michigan
18. Notre Dame
19. Louisville
20. Arizona
21. Iowa State
22. Clemson
23. Nebraska
24. Boston College
25. Northern Illinois
