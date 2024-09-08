For the first time since week 6 of the 2021 season, Michigan is ranked outside of the top 10 in the AP Poll. Michigan started that season unranked but rose each week in the polls, getting to #9 following road wins over Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Michigan is now ranked 17th following a blowout loss to now #2 ranked Texas. The Longhorns jumped the Buckeyes, who fell to #3.

The Wolverines still must face Ohio State, Oregon who fell to #8 following a close win over Boise State, and a fast rising #11 USC.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include Penn State who stayed at #8 despite a close win over Bowling Green, and Nebraska who joined the rankings at #23 following a blowout win over Colorado

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. Miami

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Notre Dame

19. Louisville

20. Arizona

21. Iowa State

22. Clemson

23. Nebraska

24. Boston College

25. Northern Illinois