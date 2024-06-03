ESPN on Monday morning released its 2024 Football Power Index. The FPI, which is a forecast of how each college football team will perform in 2024, outlines everything from projected win total to national championship odds and much more.

According to ESPN, "The FPI is a power rating that tracks each team's strength relative to an average FBS squad. Teams are rated on offense, defense and special teams, with the values representing points per game."

The numbers are then used to simulate the season 20,000 times, which is how ESPN arrives at the percentages and numbers it does.

For Michigan, the defending national champions were not thought of very highly by ESPN's FPI.

Here is a look at where Michigan fell in each category released.