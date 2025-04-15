Michigan RB Benjamin Hall expected to enter Transfer Portal

Michigan redshirt sophomore running back Benjamin Hall is expected to enter the Transfer Portal on Wednesday, Maize and Blue Review learned. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound ball carrier from Acworth, Georgia, spent two years with the Wolverines, but he will now head to his second school with three years of eligibility remaining.

Hall, a three-star recruit in Rivals' 2023 high school rankings, was an under-the-radar pickup for Michigan. He showed flashes of talent early in his career, but unforeseen circumstances led to Hall being buried on the depth chart.

As a freshman in 2023, Hall played in three games, carrying the rock 15 times for 69 yards. His most productive game of the season — and his career, really — came against Indiana, when he rushed nine times for 58 yards.

This past season, Hall tallied 29 carries for 72 yards. He also caught three passes for 12 yards. Playing behind Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards for most of 2024, Hall struggled to see the field.

However, heading into 2025, Hall was expected to earn a larger role in Michigan's backfield. But Jordan Marshall seemingly overtook Hall on the depth chart late last year, and the Wolverines added Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes via the Transfer Portal.

Hall found himself comfortably in the RB3 role heading into spring ball, and he will now look for another opportunity.