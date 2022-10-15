He returns to the sidelines after suffering an apparent seizure against Indiana last week. Hart was spotted at Dexter High School on Friday to observe running back commit Cole Cabana.

Multiple sources have confirmed with Maize & Blue Review that running backs coach Mike Hart will resume his coaching role with the program against Penn State on Saturday.

Hart released a statement on Sunday updating his health status, letting Michigan fans know that he was feeling fine after staying behind in Bloomington for observation.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers," Hart's statement read. "I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone's kindness and generosity. My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.

"Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon."