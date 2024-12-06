MIchigan RB Cole Cabana announces he is entering transfer portal

Michigan running back Cole Cabana is entering the transfer portal.
He made the announcement on X.
Cabana has struggled to stay healthy during his time in Ann Arbor, overcoming different injuries in the last two seasons. With his redshirt season, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Cabana was a star at local Dexter High School, running, receiving, and in special teams. He was a four-star recruit and one of the top RBs in the 2023 class.
