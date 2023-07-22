For anyone worried that Blake Corum would lose a step coming back from injury, the All American says he’s coming back better than before.

Corum has been rehabbing all offseason and has currently resumed all football activities except for contact drills. Fall camp begins August 1, and Corum is ready to go once cleared.

The Blake Corum that steps on the field for the first will not be the same player that led the Wolverines in 2022. According to Corum, he is bigger, stronger, and feeling faster.

Corum talked about how he is feeling in part-three of his multi-part interview series with The 33rd Team.

“I’m stronger than ever,” said Corum. “I’ve bulked up a little bit. But you know it’s that good weight.”

Corum who has been known for his physical strength since arriving to Ann Arbor played last season at 5’8” 210lbs.

“Feeling fast, faster than ever.”

Corum’s greatest skill might be his acceleration out of cuts. Corum has the ability to plant his foot and change direction, quickly accelerate to and through gaps, break tackles, and break away from defensive backs. If he truly is stronger and faster, it’s difficult to imagine how good he could be.

“It’s the old Blake, plus some. That’s what everyone is going to get back.”