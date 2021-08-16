Michigan RB Pledge CJ Stokes Reflects On Summer Commitment
CJ Stokes has become a key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class, but there was a point where Ann Arbor wasn’t his likely landing destination.
The three-star running back out of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond was a heavy Missouri lean going into official visit season. Still, Stokes’ parents wanted him to make sure he saw some of his other options.
After just 24 hours at Michigan for his official visit during ‘Victors Weekend’ on June 18, Stokes spurned an opportunity to play in the SEC and sided with the Wolverines.
“I didn’t plan on doing it,” Stokes said. “Missouri was my No. 1. I had my mind set on it. I don’t think I’ve said this to anyone else, but I was going to commit to Missouri. My parents convinced me to check out Michigan, and my mind was blown. With Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach (Mike) Hart and what they are doing, it was a perfect decision.”
New Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart offered Stokes soon after arriving in Ann Arbor and turned up the heat on the talented ball carrier. Now that the recruiting part is done, Hart and Stokes have continued to strengthen their bond.
