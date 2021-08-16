Michigan RB Pledge CJ Stokes Reflects On Summer Commitment

CJ Stokes has become a key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class, but there was a point where Ann Arbor wasn’t his likely landing destination.

The three-star running back out of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond was a heavy Missouri lean going into official visit season. Still, Stokes’ parents wanted him to make sure he saw some of his other options.

After just 24 hours at Michigan for his official visit during ‘Victors Weekend’ on June 18, Stokes spurned an opportunity to play in the SEC and sided with the Wolverines.