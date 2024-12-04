Michigan RB Tavierre Dunlap intends to enter transfer portal

Dunlap was a three-star back out of Texas in the 2021 class. Considered an underrated prospect because of his combo of size and speed, Dunlap put up big numbers in football and track.

He got early carries in a blowout against Northern Illinois, rushing five times for 43 yards. In 2022, he played in ten games mostly as a special teams contributor. That would be his role for most of his career in Ann Arbor, making huge plays including recovering an onside kick against Michigan State this season.

In Michigan's last game of the 2024 season, senior day, Dunlap scored his first career touchdown with a 20-yard run.

Dunlap just completed his senior year and will have two years of eligibility remaining.