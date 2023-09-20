With Michigan being one of the top defenses statistically in the nation, the group has been doing so with one hand tied behind its back.

Despite all the success, names like Will Johnson, Makari Paige and Rod Moore have been mostly absent or limited through three games of the season. While all three injured players aren't deemed to be long-term, it appears that the group is getting closer to making a return in some capacity.

With Johnson and Paige playing in limited roles, Moore has yet to see the field so far this season.

That, from what Jesse Minter told the media on Wednesday, appears to be changing soon.

"I think we're really, really close to having a full tilt back there," Minter said. "I'll leave it at that. Will be hopefully fun to see those guys back out there."

If there are any silver linings to players being injured, it has forced others to step up in roles that might not have been there if the three players were healthy to begin the season.

Players like Keshaun Harris, Keon Sabb and DJ Waller Jr. have all stepped up and made plays for the defensive back room, with their efforts being recognized by the coaching staff. Even UMass transfer Josh Wallace, who came in during the summer, has made plays.

Minter is hoping to see continued growth from his younger defensive backs even when the room gets back to full strength.

"I really just think all those guys that haven't played for us before, when you look at Josh Wallace, Keshaun Harris, Jyaire Hill, DJ Waller, Keon Sabb at safety, Quinten Johnson could get even more run than he's having in the past," Minter said. "When you think about it over the course of the year, hopefully, 12, 13, 14, 15 game season, you're going to need depth. Things come up. Just really pleased with how those guys have played, how they've learned to prepare, which I think is just as big of a piece as they've learned our process and game-planning our process, studying opponents.

"Now they have some more confidence because they've played in games. I expect all those guys to still have roles for us even when we get healthy."