Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell cleared to resume football activities

It was hinted that he was able to return on Twitter.

Bell suffered a torn ACL in the Wolverines' season-opener against Western Michigan that had sidelined him for the season.

Michigan senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell has received the news he has been coveting for weeks. After being on the right track, Maize & Blue Review has learned that Bell has received full medical clearance to return to football activities.

The expectation for Bell has always been a full return by the time fall camp rolls around. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, as early as last week, suggested that Bell was on track and looking good in his preparations to return.

"My eye looks like Ronnie Bell before he injured the ACL," Harbaugh said. "Just the way he's moving. I've seen him jump, I've seen him run, I've seen him cut. Definitely on track and looks about the same as he did before, maybe a little bit better. He's got two more months to come in stronger, faster and ready for the season. From my eye, it looks like a plus-plus."

Bell will be a full participant in fall camp.

