Michigan receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA for alleged violations
Michigan has received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA regarding its first investigation into the football program regarding alleged COVID-19 dead period recruiting violations.
Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the university received the official notice this week, upon receiving a draft of the notice in January, that details four Level II allegations and one Level I allegation against Jim Harbaugh.
The Detroit News first reported the news on Wednesday.
The Level II allegations include texting recruits during a dead period, a coach watching a workout via Zoom and an analyst doing on-field coaching, all against NCAA rules.
The Level I violation against Harbaugh is for allegedly lying to NCAA investigators.
The university agreed to the Level II violations and self-imposed a three-game suspension to Harbaugh to begin the season as well as a one-game suspension to offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.
Harbaugh has not acknowledged the alleged Level I violation.
The university has 90 days to respond to the allegations in writing in which the NCAA has 60 days to reply.
After that, a hearing in front of the Committee of Infractions will take place with a resolution expected to take months.
