Michigan has received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA regarding its first investigation into the football program regarding alleged COVID-19 dead period recruiting violations.

Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the university received the official notice this week, upon receiving a draft of the notice in January, that details four Level II allegations and one Level I allegation against Jim Harbaugh.

The Detroit News first reported the news on Wednesday.

The Level II allegations include texting recruits during a dead period, a coach watching a workout via Zoom and an analyst doing on-field coaching, all against NCAA rules.

The Level I violation against Harbaugh is for allegedly lying to NCAA investigators.

The university agreed to the Level II violations and self-imposed a three-game suspension to Harbaugh to begin the season as well as a one-game suspension to offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

Harbaugh has not acknowledged the alleged Level I violation.

The university has 90 days to respond to the allegations in writing in which the NCAA has 60 days to reply.

After that, a hearing in front of the Committee of Infractions will take place with a resolution expected to take months.