 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Chat: Latest OL Buzz, Top Remaining Targets, Jim Harbaugh.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-09 13:14:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Recruiting Chat: Latest OL Buzz, Top Remaining Targets, More

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland is chatting all day with subscribers and is covering several topics, including offensive line recruiting, top remaining 2021 targets and much more.

Click Here to join the chat.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}