Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler Talks U-M D, Recruiting Others, More

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

R1bf369m9h5pd3ky1jl9
Three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor last weekend and continues to recruit for U-M.
Brandon Brown

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler committed to Michigan in late-September and is as solid as can be. The 6-0, 229-pounder was in Ann Arbor last weekend for Michigan's beat down of Penn State and couldn't have had a better time. Since he's committed, his experiences during a game day visit are pretty low key and very enjoyable.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}