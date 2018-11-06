Michigan Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler Talks U-M D, Recruiting Others, More
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler committed to Michigan in late-September and is as solid as can be. The 6-0, 229-pounder was in Ann Arbor last weekend for Michigan's beat down of Penn State and couldn't have had a better time. Since he's committed, his experiences during a game day visit are pretty low key and very enjoyable.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news