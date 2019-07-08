News More News
Michigan Recruiting: Former Eaglecrest Coach Discusses Reece Atteberry

Andrew Hussey
Former Eaglecrest interim head coach Garett Looney had an opportunity to see Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry up close.

While Looney has moved to a new job, he has high praise for Atteberry. Looney thinks that Atteberry has a very high ceiling as an offensive lineman.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he will play in the NFL,” Looney said. “I think he has the desire to and I think he has the skillset to. He has the passion for football, which is rare this day and age. He loves football. I think the sky is the limit for this kid.”


