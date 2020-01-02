News More News
Michigan Recruiting Notes From AA Bowl Underclassmen Combine Registration

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in San Antonio on Thursday for the All-American Bowl underclassmen combine registration.

Here are Michigan recruiting notes on several underclassmen targets.

Iowa tight end Thomas Fidone holds a Michigan offer.
*** Michigan recently put an offer on the table for 2021 Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central Rivals250 tight end Thomas Fidone. And the Wolverines are making a big push. UM tight ends coach Sherrone Moore stopped by to see him during the contact period, and the four-star prospect is looking to making a visit to Ann Arbor before the end of the month. Fidone is highly interested in Michigan and is looking forward to getting a closer look at the program.

