Michigan Recruiting Podcast: Recapping A Big Weekend

Colorado offensive lineman Andrew Gentry visited Michigan over the weekend.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares the latest on Michigan football recruiting and recaps a big weekend in The Big House.

Listen to the podcast below.


