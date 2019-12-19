News More News
Michigan Recruiting Podcast: Recapping Early Signing Day

New York quarterback Dan Villari signed with Michigan on Wednesday.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland looks back at early signing day and breaks down what happened for Michigan recruiting.

Listen to the podcast below.


