Michigan Recruiting: Quinten Johnson's Football IQ Is 'Off The Charts'
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30
An interesting narrative has arisen surrounding Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class, and it involves the high number of three-star commits who boast impressive offer lists, and could be in line for an upgrade in the next Rivals rankings update.
Washington D.C. St. John’s College High three-star safety Quinten Johnson fits that narrative to a tee.
In addition to Michigan, he held notable offers from Alabama and Penn State, before pledging to the Wolverines on July 3.
He is U-M’s first and only safety commit in the class, but could potentially play closer to the line of scrimmage in college, explained Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news