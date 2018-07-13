An interesting narrative has arisen surrounding Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class, and it involves the high number of three-star commits who boast impressive offer lists, and could be in line for an upgrade in the next Rivals rankings update.

Washington D.C. St. John’s College High three-star safety Quinten Johnson fits that narrative to a tee.

In addition to Michigan, he held notable offers from Alabama and Penn State, before pledging to the Wolverines on July 3.

He is U-M’s first and only safety commit in the class, but could potentially play closer to the line of scrimmage in college, explained Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman.