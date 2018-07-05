During an 11-day span from June 22-July 2, Michigan landed nine commits in its 2019 class, capping off one of the most impressive recruiting runs in recent memory. The nine pledges brought U-M's class total to 19, meaning the finish line is in sight, despite there still being five and a half months until December's early signing period. Here is a look back at not only the Wolverines' impressive stretch, but also at the '19 class as a whole:

1. Most Commitments Since...

The nine commits were Michigan's most in an 11-day span since the team also landed nine from Feb. 19, 2012-Feb. 26, 2012. Former head coach Brady Hoke led the charge that time around, capitalizing on a huge visiting weekend when the U-M basketball team took down No. 6 Ohio State, 56-51, with ESPN's College Game Day in attendance. The nine pledges that year came from Wyatt Shallman, Jourdan Lewis, Kyle Bosch, Taco Charlton, Chris Fox, Jake Butt, Logan Tuley-Tillman, Jaron Dukes and Pat Kugler.

2. An Emphasis on Ohio

Michigan currently has five players committed from the state of Ohio, more than any other state. Hoke emphasized the Buckeye State during his time at U-M, but pledges from there had decreased immensely under Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines didn't sign a single athlete from Ohio in 2018 or 2016, and just three in 2017 and 2015.

3. Underrated Three-Stars

Although six of the nine recent pledges have been three-stars, most agree that several of them are heavily underrated. Memphis Lausanne Collegiate School running back Eric Gray and Suwanne (Ga.) North Gwinnett cornerback D.J. Turner specifically come to mind — both players have offer lists that would rival five-star recruits. Gray also holds offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee, while Turner's tally is even more impressive — the Georgia native possesses inquiries from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee.

4. Still no Wide Receivers

Michigan did not receive a commitment from a wide receiver during its recent surge. Granted, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete George Johnson likely has the potential to play wideout in college, but does not hold that distinction by Rivals. However, U-M's loaded 2017 receiving haul has given the coaches the luxury of being selective at the position. That year's class was arguably the best in school history — it was made up of a five-star in Donovan Peoples-Jones and four four-stars in Tarik Black, Nico Collins, Oliver Martin and Brad Hawkins — and has lessened the need on the recruiting trail. In fact, the Maize and Blue will only graduate one wideout following the 2018 season — senior Grant Perry.

5. Big-Time Running Back

Fans had been clamoring for running backs coach Jay Harbaugh to land a "stud" at the position on the recruiting trail, and he may have just grabbed two of them. The first occurred with Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star Zach Charbonnet's commitment on June 24, and the second came when Gray pledged on July 1. Stealing Charbonnet — who had offers from both USC and UCLA — out of the Trojans' and Bruins' backyard is a feat that should not be taken lightly.

6. Up to No. 3 Nationally

The recruiting momentum has vaulted Michigan's class all the way up to No. 3 nationally in the 2019 Rivals rankings, trailing only Alabama and Texas A&M, respectively. Granted, the fact that U-M has 19 commits (more than most schools) obviously plays a factor for the high ranking, but it should be noted that powerhouses such as Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Miami (FL) all have at least 16 commitments, and rank below the Wolverines.

7. Next Pledge?

Committing soon... wait on it⏰ — daxtonhill (@daxhill5) July 4, 2018

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill announced on Twitter yesterday that he will be "committing soon," although nobody knows when exactly "soon" is. He is one of U-M's heaviest remaining targets. Other than Hill, though, there are no obvious candidates who might pledge in the near future. The July 28 Barbecue at the Big House is always a strong possibility for commitments, so the annual event may be the next soonest date the Wolverines receive one.

8. Class Commit Timeline

9. Commits by Position Breakdown

QB — 1 (McNamara) RB — 2 (Charbonnet and Gray) WR — 0 TE — 1 (All) OL — 5 (Rumler, Jones, Stewart, Barnhart and Carpenter) DE — 4 (Herron, Hinton, Newburg and Ojabo) DT — 1 (Smith) LB — 1 (Thomas) CB — 1 (Turner) S — 2 (Velazquez and Q. Johnson) ATH — 1 (G. Johnson)

10. Where are They From?