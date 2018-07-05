Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Duncan Robinson scored 19 points on 5-6 shooting from three on Tuesday night's summer league game for the Miami Heat.
Miami Heat Twitter Account

"Duncan Robinson is a guy who has shown a high IQ, but I think playing for [head coach] John Beilein of Michigan has helped him. He's picking up things quickly."
— Miami Heat video coordinator Eric Glass, who said this to the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.

