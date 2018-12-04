Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island three-star tight end Sam Snyder got an in-home visit from tight ends coach Sherrone Moore yesterday despite not having an offer from the Wolverines. That could be changing as the 6-5, 215-pounder prepares for an official visit to U-M over the weekend of Dec. 15. Snyder had been committed to Louisville since July, but the recent firing of Bobby Petrino caused him to open things back up and now he's pressed for time a bit. Snyder has grown fond of Moore and his upcoming visit to Michigan could end up going really well for all parties involved.