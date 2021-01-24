Michigan Recruiting Thoughts From Pylon 7v7 Orlando
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Orlando for the Pylon 7v7 tournament and saw a number of offered Michigan targets.
Get his thoughts on all of them below.
*** It was tough to pick a true Alpha Dog from this event, but Keon Sabb has to be up there. The 2022 Rivals100 prospect from Williamstown (N.J.) High is extremely well built at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. Sabb has added weight to his frame and looks even bigger than listed thanks to his length. He also has tremendous closing speed, often coming downhill and breaking up a number of passes throughout the day. If he keeps adding weight, Sabb would be a candidate to spend a lot of time in the box. He shows a willingness to be physical on tape, but he’s also a smart player on the back end with elite safety traits.
