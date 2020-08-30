Michigan Recruiting Tidbits, Takeaways From 'The Run' Chicago Showcase
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was at today's The Run Showcase in Chicago, which featured prospects like Michigan commit Tyler McLaurin and top target Sebastian Cheeks.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook