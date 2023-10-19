Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel spoke to the University of Michigan Regents on Thursday to present a proposal to request renovations to the football locker rooms at Schembechler Hall as well as renovations to the men's and women's basketball locker room and the William Davidson Player Development Center.

Both motions were unanimously approved by the Regents.

The project is expected to cost U-M $24 million, with $14 million dedicated to the locker room at Schembechler Hall and $10 million to the basketball program.

On U-M's release on Schembechler Hall:

"The Board of Regents approved the renovation and expansion of the locker room at Glenn E. Schembechler Hall. Schembechler Hall, which was built in 1990 and renovated in 2009, is where the U-M football team is housed and trains throughout the year.

The project will involve renovating approximately 14,000 gross square feet to create an expanded locker room and make improvements to the locker, shower and team areas. In addition, gender-inclusive locker facilities for student-athletes and staff will be built.

The project is estimated to cost $14 million; funding will be provided by Athletic Department gifts.

Architectural firm Integrated Architecture will handle the design work.

While there will be a temporary loss of some adjacent parking spaces during construction, the project will have no permanent impact on parking. Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024."

On the William Davidson Player Development Center:

"The Board of Regents also approved a locker room renovation in the William Davidson Player Development Center, which houses practice and game-day facilities for the men's and women's basketball teams.

The Board approved renovating approximately 11,500 gross square feet to create an expanded locker room and make improvements to the locker, shower, team and support areas. In addition, gender-inclusive locker facilities for student-athletes and staff will be built.

The project includes necessary architectural, electrical and mechanical work. The estimated cost is $10 million; funding will be provided by Athletic Department gifts.

Architectural firm Integrated Architecture will handle the design work.

While there will be a temporary loss of some adjacent parking spaces during construction, the project will have no permanent impact on parking. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2024. The Davidson Player Development Center was constructed in 2011."