Michigan remains at No. 3 in latest CFP rankings with Ohio State looming
The top four teams remain unchanged in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release, with the Wolverines staying put at No. 3 on Tuesday but some movement is expected to come after this week.
The top-four teams could see a shake-up this week with No. 2 Ohio State and the Wolverines facing off on Saturday for the right to play in the Big Ten championship.
Elsewhere in the top group, Georgia remains at No. 1 and TCU remains at No. 4.
The Big Ten's lone ranked team outside of the Wolverines and Buckeyes is Penn State, who remains at No. 11 this week.
The CFP rankings are as follows:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Alabama
8. Clemson
9. Oregon
10. Tennessee
11. Penn State
12. Kansas State
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida State
17. North Carolina
18. UCLA
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Oregon State
22. UCF
23. Texas
24. Cincinnatti
25. Louisville
