The top four teams remain unchanged in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release, with the Wolverines staying put at No. 3 on Tuesday but some movement is expected to come after this week.

The top-four teams could see a shake-up this week with No. 2 Ohio State and the Wolverines facing off on Saturday for the right to play in the Big Ten championship.

Elsewhere in the top group, Georgia remains at No. 1 and TCU remains at No. 4.

The Big Ten's lone ranked team outside of the Wolverines and Buckeyes is Penn State, who remains at No. 11 this week.

The CFP rankings are as follows:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnatti

25. Louisville



